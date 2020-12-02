Velma J. Stout, 87, of Eureka, formerly of Morton, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka. She was born on June 10, 1933, in Canton to Paul and Goldie (Essex) Hoskins. She married John G. "Jack" Stout in East Peoria on August 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Stout; one brother, Phillip Hoskins; and one sister, Tricia Hoskins.
Surviving are her two sons, Greg (Kelley) Stout of Peoria and Brian Stout of San Francisco, CA; one daughter, Janine Oltjen of Lawrence, KS; three grandchildren, Natalie (Jason), Garrett and Haley; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Hoskins and Roger (Ella) Hoskins, both of Peoria; and twin sisters, Pauline Barboutis of Bettendorf, IA and Paula Allison of Quincy.
Velma worked at Witzig's Clothing Store in Morton as a sales associate, but she will be remembered by her culinary and homemaking skills. Her pies were second to none!
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton and its Women's Prayer Chain.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Joel Smith officiating. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Velma's funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile, http://www.facebook.com/knappjohnsonfuneralhome at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church in Morton. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.