Rosemarie A Kilhoffer

Today there is one more angel in heaven. Rosemarie A. "Rosie" Kilhoffer, 84, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, surrounded by her daughters and her son-in-law.
Born December 24, 1936, Rosie's life was filled with happiness and joy. She was fueled by her passion for her family and her Catholic faith. Rosie was born in Urbana to Angie and Fred Passalacqua. After graduating Urbana High School, she started working at the Bell Telephone Company as an operator. On August 22, 1959, she married William Kilhoffer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Champaign. She went on to have three children, Angela Reichert, Teresa Vamos and Anthony Kilhoffer.
Rosie moved with her family several times, living in Layton, UT; Santa Maria, CA; Decatur, IL; and Bettendorf, IA before settling in Morton in 1977. In Morton, she became a pillar of the community, dedicating herself to serving others at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and other civic organizations.
After her children left home, Rosie traveled and danced to country music. In 1980, Rosie started as a school bus driver for Morton School District 709. She continued chauffeuring young people until her retirement in 2016.
Rosie dedicated her life to others caring for family and friends. She cared for her mother, Angie, after she lost her sight until the time of her death some 20 years later. She showed the same love and dedication in caring for her five grandchildren, Will and Katie Reichert, Olivia and Sienna Vamos, and Aria Kilhoffer. She also cared deeply for her son-in-law, Seth, and appreciated everything he did for her.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosie will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-12:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on Friday via the church Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/Blessed-Sacrament-Catholic-Church-Morton-Illinois-1621013384782666. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
