William S Herbst

William Stultz "Bill" Herbst, 93, of Morton, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at UnityPoint Health in Peoria. He was born on April 21, 1928, in Dixon to William and Kathryn (Stultz) Herbst, and grew up in Franklin Grove. He married Roberta Hoffman in Allen Park, MI on October 14, 1967.
Surviving are his wife, Roberta of Morton; daughter, Linnea (Mike) Zimmerman of Naperville; son, Garrick (Elizabeth) of Bettendorf, IA; grandchildren, Evan and Taylor Zimmerman and Ian and Kathryn Herbst; and sister, Carolyn (Leon) Ullensvang of Warson Woods, Oo.
Bill graduated from Bradley University in 1950 with an accounting degree. While at Bradley, Bill joined the Air National Guard and served for several years.
Bill worked as an accountant for CILCO (now Ameren) in Peoria for over 42 years. He retired in 1993 and traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents, during his long retirement.
He enjoyed working in his yard, participating in classes and trips with the Bradley University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), cheering for the Bradley basketball team as a season ticket holder for almost 50 years, and attending Peoria Symphony and Heartland Festival Orchestra concerts.
The family would like to thank their wonderful neighbors and friends for their help over the last few years.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No service will be held. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Continuing Education - OLLI, 1501 W. Bradley Ave., Peoria, IL 61625.