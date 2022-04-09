Joyce C. Bolliger, 88, of Goodfield, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Center in Pekin.
She was born September 10, 1933, in Bradford, Ark., to Kenneth and Mary (Turner) Sturch. She married August “Jim” Bolliger on September 5, 1953, in Delavan. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2000. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn, and one brother, Bill.
Surviving are her son, Joe Bolliger of Deer Creek; daughters, Mary (Tom) Muchowicz of Elk Grove Village, IL, Sharon Bolliger of Goodfield, Beverly (James) Blake of Deer Creek and Susan Bolliger of Washington; six grandchildren, Dayell (Brian) Houzenga, Lauren (Dustin) Mauney, Devin (Jessica) Muchowicz, Lindsey Hackman, Kaleb and Brandon Bolliger; great grandchildren, Nolan and Piper Houzenga, Mikaylah, Conner, Kohlton, Lincoln, Declan and Oaklyn Mauney, Wyatt Muchowicz; one brother, Gene (Linda) Sturch of Delevan; one sister, Betty Hendricks of Washington; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Sturch of Delavan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Deer Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Mr. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek, IL, with lunch following at Deer Creek Baptist Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
