William E Lincoln

William Ernest Lincoln, 86, of Washburn, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Independence Senior Living in Peoria.
On October 3, 1935, he was born in Noble, IL, to Clarence F. and Laura E. (Pflaum) Lincoln. He married Ella Fay Hartleroad on December 10, 1955, in Olney, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Ella of Washburn; children, Twila F. (Dennis) Maughan of Williams, AZ, William E. (Kathleen) Lincoln of Delavan, WI and David L. (Elaine) of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Shirley) Lincoln of Collinsville, IL; and sister, Elaine (David) Armstrong of Olney, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clarence Wayne Lincoln.
William was a machine operator and was an assembler with Caterpillar Tractor Company for 32 years prior to his retirement in 1991. He was a member of FMCA. He enjoyed fishing and, for over 12 years, full-time RVing on the road.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, with his son Bill and Bob DeBolt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The burial of ashes will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). If you would like to share a memory about William or offer condolences, please visit www.masonfunerlhomes.com.