Mildred A. Watt

Mildred A. “Millie” Watt, 84, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL. She was born on January 18, 1936, in Lincoln, IL, to Rudolph F. and Mary E. (Voight) Keith. She married Ralph E. Watt on June 30, 1957, in Havana, IL. He passed away on November 27, 2003.
Surviving are her children, Tim (Karen) Watt of Washington, IL, Kathy (Ed) Ripperda of Mt. Olive, IL, and Kenny (Julie) Watt of Bourbonnais, IL; grandchildren, Amy Watt, David Watt, Michelle Ripperda, and Stephanie (Mike) Ashford; foster great-grandchild, Dee; sister, Peggy (Craig) Fogle of Decatur, IL; and brother-in-law, Keith Watt of Lincoln, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Hawkins; sister, Mollie Meyer; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Satton.
Millie was an RN at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Neonatal Unit (NICU) for 28 years, retiring in December of 2001. She was a school nurse for Sunnyland, IL, School District 50. She was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington in 1965. Millie enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, playing bridge at Snyder Village, and spending time with family. She always hosted holiday dinners and especially loved Christmas time.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton on Monday, April 13, 2020 with Reverend Thomas Herren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, Washington, IL, 61571 or Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL, 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.