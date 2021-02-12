Mary A Whitsitt

Mary Alice (Benner) Whitsitt, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the age of 95 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born August 26, 1925, in Macomb to Earl and Grace (Kepple) Benner. She graduated from Peoria High School in 1943 and Western Illinois University in 1947 with a B.S. in Education.
She married Terence (Terry) Whitsitt in Peoria at the First Methodist Church on August 24, 1947. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Victoria) of Havana and T.A. (Karen) of Champaign; four grandchildren, Lori (Chad) Allaman of Washington, Scott (Sherry) Whitsitt of Spicewood, TX, Matt (Brittany) Whitsitt of Urbana and Emily Whitsitt of Bonita Springs, FL; and three great grandchildren.
Her husband of 60 years, Terry, and their son, Tim, one sister, LuAnn, her parents and Terry's mother all preceded her in death.
She was a member of Morton Methodist Church, AAUW and Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority.
She taught 23 years at Morton High School, retiring in 1982. She then worked at Morton Community Bank for 22 years in customer service, starting the Golden Potter program and the travel program. She was a two-time survivor of cancer. The family hosted an AFS student for a year, Hans Hubeli from Switzerland, who is still a family member.
Mary Alice loved family vacations, fishing in Minnesota and Michigan, and family dinners. She loved being with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her friends the "Water Lilies" in LeRoy. She was also thankful for her wonderful friends at Restmor, especially Lorinda.
Private graveside services at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton will be held at a later time. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton Methodist Church or Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.