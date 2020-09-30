James M Sims

James M. “Mick” Sims, 90, of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on May 22, 1930 in Peoria to the late Willard and Leota (Foster) Sims. He married Patricia Houston in East Peoria on July 25, 1986.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Sims of East Peoria; four daughters, Lynn (Tim) Marks of East Peoria, Dana (Todd) Jones of Ozark, MO, Jamie Sims of Bartonville and Tonya Houston of East Peoria; two sons, James (Veronica) Sims of Bartonville and Tom Houston of East Peoria; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Ford.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shelly Sims; one grandchild; one sister, Mary Kimbrell; and two brothers, Edward Sims and Dean Six.
Mick was a United States Army veteran. He worked for FW Means for 25 years and was a truck driver for BroMenn for eight years, retiring in 1992.
Mick and his wife Patricia were together for 50 years and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
In his free time, he watched old western movies with his pups, Jace and Bandit, and took care of the pool. Mick loved the outdoors, like fishing and camping, and being with his family. His grandkids meant the world to him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Nafziger Farms, 25754 E. Lake Windermere Rd., Tremont IL 61568. Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.