Patricia S Shelton

Patricia S. "Pat" Shelton, 74, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born on September 24, 1947, in Peoria to Martin and Dorraine (Everett) McKinney. She married Marshall Shelton in Washington on October 23, 1975. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Joe Rankin; two brothers, Thomas and Michael McKinney; and one sister, Robin Richards.
Surviving are her children, Pennie Rankin of Greenville, Texas, Ty (Amy) Miller of Davenport, Iowa and John II (Christina) Miller of Peoria; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Rocky) Fryar, Austin, Collin, Megan, Landon, Amani, Jax and Che Miller; five great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Mila, Amara, Meliah and Grayson; one sister, Carol (Lyle) Humphrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia worked as a hostess and waitress at several local restaurants, and later remained at home as a homemaker.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a local organization of the donor's choice.