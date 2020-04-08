George G. Muller, 83, of Washington passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Unity Point Health Proctor in Peoria with his family by his side.
He was born January 3, 1937, in Peoria the son of Gilbert W. and Clara E. Thomas Muller. He married Mary Jane Ropp on January 7, 1956, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife; three children, Deb (John) Etheridge of Washington, Vicki (Bob) Heitzman of East Peoria and Dave (Tina) Muller of Metamora; seven grandchildren, Krystal (Matt) Jungmann, Scott (Lisa) Campbell, Mike (Paige) Heitzman, Kari (Ryan) McCracken, Matt (Jamie) Muller, Kristi Muller, Travis (Katie) Doubet; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Muller of Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne R. Muller, and one great-grandson.
He lived and worked around Washington his entire life. George was a dairyman and farmer east of Washington until he retired in 1996 when he and Mary Jane moved into town.
George was a former member of the Pleasant View Grade School Board and Washington High School Board for eight years, four of those years serving as president. He was a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, Holstein Friesian Association, Dairy Herd Improvement Association and the Future Farmer of American Honorary Chapter Farmer. He also was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories in his name may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.