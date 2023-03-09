Scott M. Mandrell, 64, of Morton, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023.
He was born on January 24, 1959, in Peoria, to Kenneth and Sharon (Ross) Mandrell.
Surviving are his children, Eddie Mandrell, Michael Mandrell, Nichole Mandrell and Nathan Mandrell; several grandchildren; and siblings, Kendra (Jerry) Briggs, Wanda (Ron) Severtson, Kevin (Gail Welch) Mandrell and Twyla Rainey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ross.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.