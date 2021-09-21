Burdell Hall, 97, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born March 14, 1924, in Mackinaw to Charles E. and Hyla M. Lower Hall. He married Doris F. Hoffman on August. 20, 1948, in Deer Creek.
Surviving are his wife, Doris "Botts" Hall of Morton; two sons, Karas Hall of Morton and Charles (and Cynthia) Hall of East Peoria; and two grandchildren, Rachael (Andrew) Lenover of Eureka and Robert Hall of East Peoria; four great-grandchildren, Dexter, Charlie, Andrea and Alyssa.
A World War II Army Veteran, he received two Purple Hearts, three campaign medals and a Bronze Star. In 2012, he also received the French Legion of Honor Medal for his efforts in the liberation of France.
Burdell was a teacher with the Morton School District for 30 years, retiring in 1980. He was a member of the National and Illinois Retired Teachers associations. He spent the summer of 1967 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, as an American Field Service exchange teacher.
Burdell was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 in Peoria and the DAV 29th Division Association. He was privileged to be on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2011.
Burdell was a charter member of the Morton United Methodist Church, the American Art Pottery Association and the Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association. He and his wife wrote the first two books on Morton's 99-year pottery industry.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial of cremated remains with full military honors will be at the Mackinaw Township Cemetery in Mackinaw. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St., Morton, IL 61550.
