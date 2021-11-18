Barbara J. Miller, 80, of Edwards, formerly of Washington, passed away at 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on September 15, 1941, in Quincy, the daughter of Robert and Alice Littleton Curtis. She married Clifton “Bill” Miller on March 15, 1962, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Kelly J. Miller and Penny (John) Rozenich, both of Kickapoo. Also surviving are one grandson, Justin Kody Keith of Green Valley: one sister, Janet (Ronald) Wright; and one brother, Robert (Linda) Curtis Jr., all of Washington.
She owned and operated Antiques Unlimited in Kickapoo for 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, mushrooming, love of animals and rescuing Dachshunds. She adored her family and will be missed by all that knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. with a short service to follow at 6 p.m., all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to any animal rescue of your choice. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.