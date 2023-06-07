Lori K. Allen, 48, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Washington, IL, a loving daughter, wife, mother, and sister, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ormond Beach, FL, on May 22, 2023. Born on August 2, 1974, at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan, Lori was a woman of immense generosity and selflessness.
Lori is survived by her devoted husband, John Allen of Ormond Beach, FL; her children, Jacob (Sarah) Allen and Kye Allen of Overland Park, KS; her mother, Jean Cullum of Washington, IL; her sisters, Dawn (Norman) Jackson of Kansas City, MO, and Jana (Shane) French of Washington, IL. Also surviving are many children she loved and raised including Matt Bohm and Milla Bullock and the rest of her homemade family. Her father, Jerry Cullum, preceded her in death. Lori was a pillar of strength and support for her family, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
After completing her high school education, Lori went on to earn her Associate Degree in Accounting from Illinois Central College (ICC). Throughout her life, Lori maintained a strong work ethic and applied her skills and knowledge to various professional endeavors. Her dedication to her career was an inspiration to those around her, and her colleagues will fondly remember her for her diligence and commitment.
Lori's passions in life were as diverse as they were endearing. She had a deep love for music, and her favorite song was "Desperado" by the Eagles. Her love for the color blue was evident in the many ways she incorporated it into her life, from her wardrobe to her home décor. Lori was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and her enthusiasm for the team was infectious. She never missed a game and was known to plan her schedule around their playing times.
One of Lori's favorite places to visit was Disney World in Orlando. She cherished the memories she made there with her family and friends. Her love for Disney was evident in her extensive collection of memorabilia, which she proudly displayed in her home. Lori's adventurous spirit also led her to develop a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Her fearless nature and love for the open road were admired by all who knew her.
Lori's generosity and selflessness were evident in her everyday actions. She was the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Her willingness to help others, even at her own expense, was a testament to her kind and loving heart. Lori's warm smile and caring nature will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Lori K. Allen's life was a testament to the power of love, the strength of family, and the beauty of a life well-lived. She will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her. Rest in peace, Lori, and may your spirit continue to soar.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson officiated. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.