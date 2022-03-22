Leah I. Warren, 98, of Morton, formerly of East Peoria, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on October 19, 1923, in Morton to Carl and Mary (Muselman) Rassi. She married Kenneth Warren on January 14, 1945, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1993.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Arnold, David, Carl, Eli, Emil and Robert; and ten sisters, Marie Pfaffman, Margaret Romersberger, Mathilda Legel, Naoma Kaufman, Martha Wuthrich, Magdalena Haerr Steiner, Anna Friedinger, Elizabeth Rassi, Esther Rassi and Clara Stoller Huber.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda (David) Egle of Morton, Lorraine (Dennis) Olsen of Littleton, CO and Lois Warren of Littleton, CO; one son, Lawrence (Teri) Warren of East Peoria; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Solomon (Sharilyn) Rassi of Morton; and one sister-in-law, Mildred McAvoy of Peoria.
Leah was a secretary for Dick Thulean State Farm Insurance in Peoria for 25 years, retiring in 1995.
She attended Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.