Emory A. Tuttle, 93, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Liberty Village in Peoria.
He was born on August 30, 1927, in Washburn to Emory J. and Evangeline (Vincent) Tuttle. He married Bessie Boyd on October 2, 1949, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on January 29, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Surviving are three children, Vernon Tuttle of Peoria, Karen (Bill) Maupin of Henry and Roberta (Tom) Griffith of Atlanta, GA.; one grandson, Benjamin (Nichole) Griffith; and four great-grandchildren, Tiannah, Stephen, Benny and JoyLynn.
Emory worked as a truck driver for Peoria Park District and was a farmer near Princeville.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.