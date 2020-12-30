Milton S Grimm

Milton S. "Milt" Grimm, 87, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on August 11, 1933, in Morton to Daniel E. and Mary B. (Rapp) Grimm. He married Shirley Wuthrich in Morton, on May 27, 1956.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Grimm of Morton; one daughter, Linda (Robert) Miller of Morton; five grandchildren, Brooke Miller of Morton, Joshua Alexander of Brownsville, TN, Craig (Elisha) Miller of Jacksonville, Amanda (Michael) Meiner of Pontiac and Derrick Grimm of Morton; three great-grandchildren, Everett and Bruce Meiner and Jax Grimm; one sister, Suzanne (Ron) Reising of Morton; one sister-in-law, Ethel Grimm; one brother-in-law, Raymond Picl; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Samuel J. Grimm; one daughter, Lisa K. Alexander; and one brother, Daniel R. Grimm.
Milt was owner and operator of Grimm Electric Inc. in Morton and worked as an electrical contractor until retiring in 2010.
Milt and Shirley enjoyed spending time with their many friends at their cabin on the lake in St. Germain, Wisconsin.
He was member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or Morton Apostolic Christian Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.