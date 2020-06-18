Shirley A. Kruse Zobrist Brenkman, 94, of Morton, entered paradise with Jesus on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 13, 1926, in Morton, to George and Frieda (King) Kruse. She married Alpha Zobrist on July 6, 1944, in Morton. He preceded her in death in 1967. She then married Carl Brenkman on November 14, 1969, in Morton. He preceded her in death in 2007.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Reiner and Ed, and one great granddaughter, Isabel Chatwell.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda (William II) Morton, Kathy (Neil) Rugaard and Emily (Terry) Stubbs, all of Morton; two sons, Rev. Tom (Cindi) Zobrist and Matt (Lorna) Zobrist, both of Eureka; 18 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always available for her family. She was a loyal Cardinal fan with the exception of her grandson, Ben, who played for the Cubs. She always cheered for Ben! She was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Eureka.
A private burial will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton. A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, with Rev. Tom Zobrist officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Bible Church in Eureka.