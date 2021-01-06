Annabell M VanAcker

Annabell Marie VanAcker, 81, of Washington, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her residence. On September 13, 1939, she was born in Delavan, WI, to Emil and Marie (Becker) Slack. She married Harold VanAcker on September 20, 1958.
Surviving are her husband, Harold of Washington; daughters, Vicky (Steven) Birkner of Washington, Valinda (Lynn) Arbuckle of Mesa, AZ, Veronica Vandergriff of Fruitland Park, FL, Elizabeth (Tracy) Dingledine of Marquette Heights and Emilee Lester of Washington; seven grandchildren, Charlie Vandergriff, Jason VanAcker, James and Taylor Lester, Stephen Dingeldine, Austin and Kayla Birkner; and four great-grandchildren, Cole and Grayson VanAcker and Harper and Claire Vandergriff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers.
Annabell had been a receptionist for dentist Dr. Knight in Metamora. Later she owned and managed Harold's Hamburgers in Sunnyland.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
