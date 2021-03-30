William J Geyer

William J. "Bill" Geyer, 61, of Morton, passed away on March 28, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on July 23, 1959, in Tacoma, WA to Norman and Eleanor (Getz) Geyer. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are one aunt, Joan (Getz) Oberlander of Morton; one brother, Brad (Rochelle) Geyer of Murfreesboro, TN; and four nieces and nephews, Whitney, Jacob, Diana and Michael.
Bill graduated from Morton High School in 1977, and Bradley University in 1981, with a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.
He attended the US Air Force Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in October 1981, and was discharged as a Captain in November 1987.
Bill was active in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in Morton Troop 85. He was also active in the Morton Jaycees and was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or the American Cancer Society.