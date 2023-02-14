Carol A. Hirstein

Carol Ann Hirstein, 54, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice in Peoria.
She was born August 24, 1968, in Peoria, IL, to John “Jack” and Mary Jo (Hawkins) Hirstein. Carol was preceded in death by her mother.
Surviving are her children, Mary Jolene (Justin) Bauman of Le Center, MN, and Jessica Summer Woods of Morton; four grandchildren, Tristan, Ethan, Tyler and Eldon; father and stepmother, Jack and Wanda Hirstein of Morton; siblings, Herbert “H.L.” (Teresa) Hirstein of Goodfield, Heather Hirstein of Morton, Michelle (Jeff) Gordon of Bluffton, IN, Christa (William) Fuller of Mapleton, and Scott (Gina) Hirstein of Deer Creek; and her fur babies, Mo and Eli.
Carol worked in warehouse assembly at Precision Planting in Morton for 10 years.
She lived a hard but beautiful life. She loved God, family, friends and her fur babies. Carol would never let anyone suffer if she could help them in any way. She always shared her love for God with anyone who would listen. She was an artist in a sometimes-dark world. Carol will be forever missed but will always be seen in the face of a homeless person, the twinkle in a child’s eyes when they play or the shifting of the wind. She was a beautiful, loving, powerful soul given to us by God.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Stark officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, and from 1-1:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service, both at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children’s Hospital or Illinois Cancer Care.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
