Elaine K Row

Elaine Kay Row, 75, of Washington passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on February 19, 1945 in Washington to Vernon and Eileen (Ackerman) Smith. She married Ronald L. Row on May 8, 1965, in Washington.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald of Washington; children, Steven Row and Suann Row, both of Washington; granddaughter, Sara E. Cornwell; and brothers, Vernon Smith and Lonnie (Janice) Smith, both of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lennell Row; one sister, Janet Wind and one sister in law, Verna Smith.
Elaine was a clerk for Don’s Pharmacy in Washington. She was a current member of First Baptist Church and a past member of Calvary Mennonite Church both in Washington. She participated with many of the activities of both churches.
Those who knew her know that she was a people person and never knew a stranger. Elaine enjoyed conversation with new and old friends, and she entered a room she would always greet people with a friendly “hello”. She always liked a good laugh, and over the years left us with many memories that makes us all smile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of her remains will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials in her name may be given to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.