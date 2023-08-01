Diane M. Kruzick, 57, of Morton, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 13, 1966, in Peoria, to Richard and Adele (Ksycki) Arnold.
Diane is survived by her husband George of Morton; two daughters, Faith and Hope; two sons, Drew and George Bailey, all of Morton; mother, Adele Arnold of Peoria; two brothers, Rick (Crissy) Arnold of Morton, Dan (Deepa) Arnold of Morton; and one sister, Angela Stockman of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Arnold.
Diane and her three siblings were raised in a house filled with love. She married the love of her life, George Kruzick on October 3, 1992, in Peoria. He was her biggest supporter throughout her lengthy battle with cancer.
Diane always supported her friends and family, especially her children. Whether it was going to tennis matches, watching countless dance recitals and performances, or going to football games, Diane was cheering on her children. From Peoria Sunday Morning League to travel games, you know you could always count on her to be at baseball games.
Diane worked in occupational therapy for the Woodford County Special Education Association. No one was more fiercely dedicated to their job than her. Her passion and commitment were infectious. Her genuine care for her students was evident to all.
People were drawn to Diane for her wit, humor and determination to help everyone succeed. Her resilience was unmatched, and she was a fighter until the very end.
As Diane would say, it was a wonderful life.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and on Thursday, prior to the service from 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Diane donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois to assist aspiring physicians and other healthcare practitioners in their medical training.
Memorials may be made to A Walk for the Mind.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family or to view Diane’s tribute video, visit www.knappjohnson.com.