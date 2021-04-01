Susan J Mackoway

Susan Jean Mackoway, 73, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice home in Peoria. She was born on September 15, 1947, in Lockport, the daughter of Frank and Sylvia Brown Vanek.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Bluestein of Allen, TX and Karen (Brian) Cooper of Washington; and one son, Phillip (Elena) Mackoway of Grapevine, TX. Also, surviving are her grandchildren, Jacob Bluestein, Samuel Bluestein and Joseph Bluestein, all of Allen, TX, and Dylan Cooper, Brandi Cooper and Tristin Cooper, all of Washington, and Sophia Mackoway and Victoria Mackoway, both of Grapevine, TX.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Susan was a registered nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria where she worked in Pediatrics. Susan enjoyed spending her retirement with her grandchildren. She frequently travelled to visit her family who lived out of state. She was a member of Alpha Tau Delta sorority and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. Thaddeus B.K. Tran will celebrate. Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria immediately following mass.
Memorials in her name may be made to American Diabetes Association. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements, and notes of condolences may be sent online at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.