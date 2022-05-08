Adam Sells

Adam Craig Sells of Morton, IL, departed this world much too soon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the young age of 39.
He was born on April 18, 1983, to surviving parents, Craig and Pam Sells of Morton, who never stopped loving him or praying for him.
He leaves behind a son, Braedon Sells of Morton and his brother Gage Jording, both of whom he loved; brother, Scott (Stacy) Sells of Wichita, KS; sisters, Jennifer (Nic) Sellers of Washington and Julie (Jeremy) Dennison of Morton; many nieces and nephews, Zachary, Abbey, and Jacob Sells, Alpha and Annie Morton, Kevin and Elijah Sellers, and Kayla (Brogan West), Emily (Ethan Baker), Autumn, and Bradley Dennison; dear aunts and uncles, Bob and Julie Bethel, Donna and Bob Wingard, and Jim and Terry Peters; and several cousins in Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and June Sells and Walter and Delores Harger; and an uncle and aunt, Richard and Laura Sells.
As a child he was affectionate, sensitive, and loving. He was a fast little guy who constantly needed to be watched. He spent many years as a child living in Japan and grew to love it as his home. He is remembered as a caring brother and son who loved his family. He was an intelligent and detail-oriented person.
In his younger years, Adam was a student at Illinois Central College and a proud graduate of welding school. His family specifically calls to mind his humor and wit; he was like a big kid who loved playing video games.
His family is grateful that he is finally free from the pain and suffering of a life-long struggle of addiction. In his own words, Adam described himself as “chronically homeless” due to a “struggle with mental illness and alcohol”, of which he has finally found freedom.
In his passing, his family clings to this one thing of which they are certain: “Our hope is in Jesus”. To his memory they echo the words of Lamentations 3:21-23, which read “Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Grace Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, and also from 9- 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or New Life Church – please include “Celebrate Recovery of Morton” in the memo.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.