Helen M. Schmidgall, 105, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born on October 17, 1914, in Danvers to Jeff and Margaret (Huffman) Springer. She married Clarence F. Schmidgall in Galesburg on November 21, 1934. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Jack Schmidgall; one daughter, Shirley Braker; one daughter-in-law, Elaine Schmidgall; five brothers and one sister.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth (Sandra) Schmidgall of Peoria; one son-in-law, Joe Braker of Morton; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Helen will be remembered as a Godly woman, baptized in 1940, a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. Her joy was being with her precious family, church and friends. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
Helen was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and also from 9:00-9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed, audio only, via the church website https://www.mortonacchurch.org/. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Helen’s family would like to thank her church family and her friends who have lifted her up in prayers and love, as well as the staff at Restmor for their compassion and tender care.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Building Fund. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.