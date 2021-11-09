Paul S. Gardner, 91, of Washington, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Proctor Hospital in Peoria. He was born December 7, 1929, in Rolla, MO, the son of Harry and Rosa Thompson Gardner. He married Nancy L. Tennyson on August 25, 1951, in Burlington, IA.
Surviving, are his wife; two sons, Rusty (Sharon) Gardner of Salt Lake City, UT and Michael (Teresa) Gardener of Chillicothe; and one daughter, Sharon (Daniel) Kauzlarich of Farmington. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nathan (Rachel) Gardner, Rachel (Matt) Schwender, Paul (Jennifer) Gardner and Katie (Adam) Stockman; along with six great-grandchildren.
His parents, four brothers and four sisters all preceded him in death.
He was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran. He worked for Ameren-Cilco for many years before retiring. After his retirement, he and Nancy enjoyed spending time in LaFeria, TX doing mission work. Paul was a member of Bay View Baptist Church in Washington. He loved working outdoors, gardening, trout fishing and camping in the Rocky Mountains.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Bayview Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Thibo will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until his time of service also at the church. Burial will be in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Central Christian School or to Bay View Baptist Church.