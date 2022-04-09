Dorothy A. Schmidgall, 96, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
She was born on November 20, 1925, in Roanoke, IL, to Silas and Caroline (Huber) Hodel. She married Marvin Schmidgall on November 26, 1950, in Roanoke, IL. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2019. She was also preceded in death by two infant great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph, James, William and Gerald Hodel; and five sisters, Mildred Aeschleman, Norma Bauman, Irene Legel, Verda Blunier, and Malinda Gerber.
Surviving are her children, Paul (Kris) Schmidgall of Washington, IL, Kary (Mike) Schmidgall of Eureka, Mike (Dianne) Schmidgall of Eureka, Mark (Lisa) Schmidgall of Roanoke, and Jayne (Dwayne) Schock of Elgin, IL; 19 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Roy (Helen) Hodel of Gridley, IL.
Dorothy was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where a funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, and from 9-9:45 a.m., prior to the service on Monday at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will be at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home for their loving care during her years of residence.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.