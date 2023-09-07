Bernard F. Lange, 97, of Washington, IL, passed away at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on May 9, 1926, in East Peoria, the son of Edward and Bertha Simpson Lange.
He married Edna “Tootie” Seckler in Metamora on July 7, 1951; she passed away on July 19, 1971. He later married Ruth Reeder in Washington on August 18, 1972, and she passed away on March 21, 2010. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Edward.
Surviving is one daughter, Marla (Ryan) Lang; two stepsons, Sam (Marla) Reeder, and Tom (Debbie) Reeder, all of Washington; six grandchildren, Carly (Lyle) Block, Lacey Sams, Ashley Reeder, Mike Reeder, Megan (Seth) Elschlager, and Ben (Betsy) Reeder; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bernie’s journey began as a proud 1944 Washington Community High School graduate. His commitment to education and the values instilled in him during these formative years laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors.
His dedication and hard work led him to take the reins of B&L Electric in 1963, a business he successfully owned and operated for 28 years, retiring in 1991. Many admired his work ethic and business acumen, and he was known for his tenacity and commitment to providing excellent service to his customers.
Bernie was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in WWII being honorably discharged, a testament to his patriotism and dedication to his country. He was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where he served faithfully and was loved by his church family. His community involvement extended to his membership in the VFW Post 9016 and IBEW Local 34, where he was known for his camaraderie and commitment to the brotherhood.
Bernie was best described as loving, funny, and friendly. He had a unique ability to light up a room with his humor and warmth, and he was always ready with a kind word or a helping hand for anyone in need. His love for people and his community was infectious, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, with Military Honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and the Tazewell County Military Rites Team. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.