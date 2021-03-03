Richard D Mason

Richard D. “Rick” Mason, 57, of Washington, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on October 22, 1963, in Peoria to Richard D. and Cloanne F. (Hise) Mason. He married Tami L. Alexander on August 31, 1985, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Tami of Washington; children, A.J. Mason, Lily Mason and Lexi Mason, all of Washington; mother, Cloanne Mason of Washington; siblings, Ron (Susan) Mason of Linn Creek, MO, Kelly (Kent) Gulley of Peoria and Kathy (Shannon) Benson of Denver, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Dick and grandparents.
Rick worked as a Funeral Director/Embalmer for over 17 years with his father and uncle at Mason Funeral Homes and later with French Mortuary in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He then went on to work at Caterpillar as a Logistics Supervisor for ten years. His love of cars led him to become a salesman between jobs for a few years.
He was involved with Washington Rotary Club and Kiwanis in Albuquerque. Rick and Tami loved to travel together and lived in Albuquerque for seven years where they started their family. Growing up with annual trips to the Ozarks made that one of his favorite vacation spots. Rick also loved sports, especially the Chicago Bears, and watching his girls play volleyball and basketball. Above all, Rick loved the Lord, attending church, bible study groups and serving as deacon for many years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to current restrictions, Rick’s memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Washington Christian Church, 1012 North Main Street, Washington, IL 61571 or to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences may be left at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.