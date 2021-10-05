Bill R. Noll, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke. He was born July 4, 1938, in Eureka, the son of Myrel and Irene Brubaker Noll. He married Patricia Bagby on February 25, 1961, in Eureka.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Chuck (Lisa) Noll of Roanoke; one grandson, Jacob Noll of Benson; and one brother, Robert (Luann) Noll of Chenoa.
His parents, one sister, Bonnie Noll, and one brother, Bruce Noll, preceded him in death.
During most of his working years, he was an over-the-road truck driver, retiring at age 65 from American Allied.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Donations in his name can be given to a charity of the donor's choice. If you would like to share a memory about Bill or offer condolences, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.