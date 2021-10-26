Kimberly R. West, 59, of Morton, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 5, 1962, in Pekin to James and Cheryl (Hymbaugh) Cox. She married Chris West in Morton on October 25, 1991. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Tracie Earl of Morton, Corey West of Morton and Nicole West of Champaign; and one brother, Curt Cox of Bloomington.
Kim was a member of CrossPoint Church in East Peoria. She was an avid reader and loved vacations on the beach and animals, especially cats.
Kim was a loving and devoted mother and wife and will be very missed.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence for Kim's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.