Barbara A. Reid, 84, of Washington, IL, passed away at 1:46 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on September 9, 1937, in Leachville, AR, the daughter of Freddie J. and Sarah M. Thrasher Littlefield. She married Bobby D. Reid on July 3, 1958, in Leachville, AR.
Surviving are her husband and their children, Brian (Deanna) Reid of Morton, IL; Brenda (Bill) Morris of Valparaiso, IN; Beth Montgomery and Brad (Kelly Eaton) Reid, both of Sunnyland, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Trent (Jamie) Reid, Shannon (Mike) Eagan, Dylan Watkins, Darren Williams, Sydney Reid, Carly (Jon) Roetker, John (Madison) Morris and Kelsey Montgomery, along with five great-grandchildren. Her parents, two brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Barb worked for many years at K-Mart in Washington. She had a strong faith in God and was a life member of First Baptist Church in Washington. Barb was a skilled seamstress and, loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed many things in life, but especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and many friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Joe Gardner will officiate. Visitation will be one-hour prior to her service also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF St. Francis Hospice.