Edward T Schuck

Edward Thomas Schuck, 92, of Washington passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence.
On June 19, 1928, he was born in Tazewell County to Edward Henry and Marie Alvira (Burroughs) Schuck. He married Willamine M. Hesselein on November 10, 1951, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Willamine of Washington; children, Dwight E. (Janet) Schuck, Kent T. Schuck and Tina Schuck, all of Washington, E. Daniel Schuck of Henrietta, OK, Rodney (Terri) Schuck of Deer Creek and Becky (Troy) Speerly of Washington; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Lois (Wayne) Swearingen of Minnesota.
His parents; one son, Keith E. Schuck; and two sisters preceded him in death.
Edward was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran. He was a self-employed farmer in Washington for many years and the Assistant Supervisor of Custodians for the Morton School District 709 retiring at the age of 65. Being raised on the family farm, it was there he first began to foster his love for machines and farm equipment. He took extreme pride in his family and will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton with Military Honors being rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peoria Rescue Ministries. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.