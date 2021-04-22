Rosemary Myers

Rosemary "Rory" Myers, 77, of Washburn, IL, left this world suddenly on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, after being admitted to the ICU after contracting the COVID-19 virus.
She was born on November 14, 1943, to Cecil and Elenore (Brienten) Trovillion in Washington, IL. Rosemary married Donald L. Myers on June 14, 1964, and they resided in Washington, IL, until his passing on October 15, 1995.
She is survived by her one child, daughter, Shelly (Chris) Myers Kee of Lowpoint, IL; three grandchildren, Mark (Alexis) Calhoun of Radcliff, KY, and Jesse Calhoun and Jordan Kee, both of Washburn, IL; and four siblings, brothers, Charles Trovillion of Washington, IL, Dale Trovillion (Maureen) of Mackinaw, IL, and David (Lynn) Trovillion of Eureka, IL; and sister, Sela (Mark) Boucher of Minonk, IL.
Rosemary worked at Pekin Insurance for over 20 years before retiring. She went on to work again at Wal-Mart in the shoe department for 17 years. She was fond of antique shopping, fast cars, gardening, superhero movies and comedies, drawing, playing cards, cooking from scratch, and sharing recipes back and forth with her family. She was an avid reader who finished a novel a week until she passed on to her next adventure. Rosemary loved to joke and had such creativity in her. Her laugh would warm your soul. She had an infectious smile that connected with everyone she was around and only made a positive impact on the world and those she knew. She will be missed greatly and remembered as a woman who was funny, talented, strong, resilient and passionate until her journey here was complete.
Due to the severity of the pandemic and the nature of Rosemary's passing, cremation rites have been accorded and no funeral service will be held. Please wear a mask and take care of yourself and others. There was a private celebration of her life with her family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Flowers will be planted in her memory to honor her favorite past-time of gardening in the spring. Online condolences can be made at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.