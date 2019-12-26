LaVerne C. Miller, 93, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Snyder Village Memory Care in Metamora, IL. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Germantown Hills to William and Mollie (Schwenk) Schneider. She married Donald Schroeder on June 14, 1947. He passed away on August 15, 1968. She then married Herman Miller on December 14, 1973, in Germantown Hills. He passed away on February 6, 2007.
Surviving are one son, Will (Susan) Schroeder of Yachatz, OR; six step-sons Mike Miller of Metamora, Tim (Diane) Miller of Debary, FL, Dennis (Carol) Miller of East Peoria, Tom (Dian) Miller and Rick Miller (Temesha Jones), both of Germantown Hills, and Bill Miller of Pompano, FL; 18 step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Bernie) Gilles of Kickapoo, IL. She was Aunt Tootie to five nephews and six nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers and their wives, Harold (Diane) Schneider and Ted (Doris) Schneider.
LaVerne was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Germantown Hills. The family sends a special thank you to all at Snyder Village Memory Care for the wonderful care of LaVerne.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Mass also on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences can be made at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.