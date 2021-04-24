MORTON - Nancy G. Koch, 75, of Morton, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at home. She was born on February 7, 1946, in Pekin, IL, to Henry and Bernadine (Sefton) Zobel. She married Wesley Koch in Pekin, IL, on June 29, 1974. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jeff Koch of Morton; one daughter, Melissa (Nick) Georgas of Bloomington, IL; six grandchildren, Atticus, Arwen, Scout, and Roein Georgas, and Garrett and Abigail Koch; two sisters, Sherry (John) Millington and Debbie (Glenn) Schirmer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy grew up in Peoria, IL, and went to Richwoods High School. After Richwoods, she went to Bradley University where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Nancy's first work experience began at Sears in Peoria, IL, where she started as an elevator attendant and quickly advanced to department manager. Her next promotion was to the RIM group as a territorial manager and coordinator. Nancy then worked briefly at the Sears Tower in Chicago. She was the first woman to enter the Sears executive training program. She then went on to Danville, IL, where she worked as a store manager. Nancy made many friends in the retail industry and was well loved and respected by those who knew her.
Nancy met her husband, Wes, at Bradley University. They married and raised their family in Morton, IL. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom for many years and then started in real estate so she could make her own hours but still be home with her kids. She began her real estate career at HWC Realty and then moved to Gwen Phillips Realty, where she became a manager. From there she spent the rest of her career at Coldwell Banker managing their Pekin, Peoria and Morton offices at different times throughout her career there. Nancy was an incredibly successful realtor and was involved in many organizations to help fellow realtors.
Nancy was a member of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors for 40 years and had served on PAAR committees for 32 years, at times serving on as many as nine committees at a time. She served as President of the Association and for several years as Director. She then became President of the Homes Guide. She helped create and became chair of the PAAR Cares program to help feed those in need. She also served at the state level for the last 30 years, serving on public policy and governmental affairs, business issues and more. Her most recent award was the 2021 Peoria Industry Achievement Award which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Peoria Area Real Estate Industry and the ongoing promotion of private property rights. This award was such a huge honor for her.
Nancy found so much joy in helping others, whether it was helping someone buy or sell a house, managing staff, or teaching real estate classes to new realtors. Nancy was a person people turned to when they needed help, advice, encouragement or just someone to listen.
Outside of work, Nancy loved reading and was involved in a book club with close friends. She also loved politics and was always up to date on what was going on in the world.
Regardless of all her incredible career achievements, the most important roles to her were being a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She was always active in her children and grandchildren's lives and was their biggest cheerleader. As busy as she was, she always made time for them. They were her greatest joy. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private family funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be at Stouts Grove Cemetery in Lily, IL.
Memorials may be made to PAAR Cares or the St. Jude Runners Association. Flowers may be sent to Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
To leave on online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.