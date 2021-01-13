Elizabeth Holtzman, who lived through two pandemics, passed away at 104 years on January 2, 2021 (52 days shy of 105 years). She was the oldest living member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington, Illinois.
Elizabeth was born February 23, 1916, to Ray Wagner and Catherine Schabinger in Washington, Illinois. She married Donald H. Holtzman (1919-1997) on June 10, 1939. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
She lived in Washington, Illinois and Peoria Heights, Illinois. She and her husband vacationed and retired to Cherokee Village, Arkansas, returning to live in Peoria Heights. She enjoyed Christmas vacations in Florida, camping and playing card and board games with the family and cooking, baking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carlene Naffziger, and a brother, Raymond Wagner.
She is survived by her sons, Donald L. Holtzman (Jeanne Wood) of Spooner, Wisconsin and Keith A. Holtzman (Lorraine Pflaumer) of Danvers; grandchildren, Mark Holtzman, John Holtzman, Katherine Nolan, Rebecca Martin and Nicholas Holtzman; and 10 great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, Illinois. Pastor Dick Hanson of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will officiate.
