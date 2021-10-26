Eric J. Rinehart, 67, of Marquette Heights, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on October 17, 1954, in Lincoln to Thomas and Ruth (Bridgewater) Rinehart. He married Cindy Bridges in Pekin on May 25, 1979.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy Rinehart of Marquette Heights; two children, Matt Rinehart and Jen (Aaron) Oertle, both of Marquette Heights; two grandchildren, Aja and Riley Oertle; sister, Lois (Dennis) Veatch; many nieces and nephews; and three grandpuppies, Jersey, Marty and Auggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alex Rinehart.
Eric was a machinist at Caterpillar, Inc. for 37 years, retiring in 2009. He grew up fishing and camping with his grandparents. Eric enjoyed family vacations at Camp Liberty Resort in Nevis, MN. He and his brother Alex enjoyed collecting coins.
Eric was an avid fan of the Peoria Rivermen, St. Louis Blues, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
He and Cindy had recently helped their children remodel their homes. Eric had a sense of humor that was one of a kind and didn't know a stranger. He was quite the storyteller and always had a comeback for everything. His family was his entire world and he loved them unconditionally. They loved him just as much.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. or Mark Linder Walk for the Mind. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.