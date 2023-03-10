Robert A. Wells

Robert Alan Wells, 54, of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on December 9, 1968, in Pekin, to Ernest and Lois (Dully) Wells. Robert and Tammy met in June of 1996 and married September 1, 2020, in Pekin.
Surviving is his wife, Tammy Wells of East Peoria; daughters, Marissa Hudspeth of East Peoria, Heidi (Andrew Osborn) Wells of Pekin, Arcina Hudspeth of Peoria and Brandy Wells of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Bradley Osborn, Isaiah Osborn and Noah Bishop; three siblings, Michael Wells of Morton, Cheryl (Wayne) Hartness of Peoria Heights and Mark (Marilyn) Wells of Groveland.
He was preceded in death by one infant child, his parents and one infant sister, Becky Sue Wells.
Robert was a laborer for Local 165 and a metal scrapper.
He had a heart of gold and loved everyone he met. Robert loved his family and cat, Rockey a.k.a. Rickey Rick, cars (especially his 1969 Nova), auctions, flea markets and town wide clean up days. He was a collector of Zippo lighters, old tobacco tins and hot wheel cars.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Brother Albert Ables officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 13, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.