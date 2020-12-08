Barbara K. Pope, 78, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. She was born on July 7, 1942, in Herrin to Harold and Adah Pearl (Frick) McMillan. She married Stanley Pope in Herrin on August 19, 1962. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Katrina Sotomayor of East Peoria; son, Bill (Krista) Pope of Creve Coeur; eight grandchildren, Victor Sotomayor of East Peoria, Tatiana (Alex) Funkhouser of Champaign, Stanley Sotomayor and Katherine Sotomayor, both of East Peoria, Elayda Hou and Andrew Hou, both of Maple Grove, MN, and William Pope and Jack Pope, both of Creve Coeur; and one sister, Carol (Bill) Jeter of Mount Vernon.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Hou.
Barbara graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics degree and a minor in psychology from Southern Illinois University, where she met her husband. They relocated to Texas following graduation.
Barbara taught mathematics in the Houston school district, and later went to work as a computer operator in the Biomathematics Research Lab at Baylor University College of Medicine.
After moving to Peoria, she attended Bradley University where she received a Master of Arts in psychology. Barbara then went on to work as a physiotherapist at IPMR in Peoria.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, where she was a member of the Methodist Women. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution Peoria Chapter and of Xi Eta Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Barbara had been a den leader for Pack 209 in East Peoria and served as a round table commissioner and program chairman for Wotamalo District BSA, and was a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter's troop.
A private family graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made in remembrance of Barbara to the Center for Prevention of Abuse of Peoria or the Salvation Army of Peoria. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.