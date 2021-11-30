Robert L. Fischer, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. He was born on September 10, 1927, in Roanoke to Elias and Lydia (Schlupp) Fischer. He married Nilah Hackenjos in Bluffton, IN on September 25, 1955.
Surviving are his wife, Nilah Fischer of Morton; four children, Mark (Mary Ann) Fischer of Copperas Cove, TX, Janet (John) MacLean of Morton, Karen (Brian) Sommer of Morton and Brian (Mary Sue) Fischer of Morton; and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren, two older sisters and two older brothers.
Bob was a US Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a postal worker for 10 years in Portland, OR, and then for another 20 years in Peoria.
Bob was a generous and compassionate man who was dedicated to his wife. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was gardening.
Bob was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, with Pastor Tim Bertsche officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and masks are optional. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton or Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.