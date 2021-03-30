Lois J Mort

Lois Jean Mort, 85, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on April 20, 1935, in East Liverpool, OH to Harry and Verna (Nelson) Mansfield. Lois married her high-school sweetheart and the love of her life, Gary Mort, on September 2, 1955, and have celebrated 65 ½ years of marriage. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Lisa (Ron) Wilson of Morton; grandchildren, Amanda Prichard of Ottumwa, Iowa and Scotty Wright, Jr. of Newton, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Madison, Draiven and Allivia Eakins, all of Ottumwa, Iowa; and her former son-in-law, Brian Eakins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Mort, her parents, and her brother, Harry Mansfield.
Lois graduated from East Liverpool High School in Ohio. She was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone Company until Gary was discharged from the US Army. Lois and Gary then married and lived in Chicago while Gary attended college. She worked at the college Gary was attending and earned her "PHT" (Putting Husband Through).
Lois was a faithful member of the Morton First Presbyterian Church, and was a past elder. She was a Cub Scout mother, and also spent several years working with the handicapped. Lois was an election judge for years and also took two day CPA exams in both Peoria and Springfield.
She and Gary spent their winters in Mesa, AZ and Cape Coral, FL. They enjoyed their camper and traveling to all 50 states, as well as 11 foreign countries.
Three of Lois' greatest thrills in life were meeting Maria VonTrapp and having an early dinner with her at her family lodge in Stowe, Vermont, having lunch with Pekin native and astronaut, Scott Altman, and taking a hot air balloon ride in California.
She had enjoyed many sports and activities, including bowling, camping, square dancing, cross country skiing and attending Peoria Chiefs baseball games. Lois also loved playing dominos, various card games, and Bunko with her best friends.
Although she faced hardships later in life, she always kept her faith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Morton First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Mike Claver officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association - Central Illinois Chapter. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.