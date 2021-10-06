Norma L Ahrens

Norma Lee Ahrens, 93, of Eureka, formerly of Metamora, died at 4:57 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. She was born on December 7, 1927, in Cazenovia to Frank and Mabel Baker Broers. She married Willard Ahrens on September 12, 1946, in Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, in 1992; son, Larry, in 2000; brother, Merlin Broers, in 2019; father, Frank Broers; stepfather and mother, Edwin and Mabel (Baker) Abel; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ahrens; and sisters-in-law, Helen and Marlene Ahrens.
Surviving are her daughters, LuAnn (Robert) DeBolt of Metamora and Melodie (Dan) Minger of Eureka; daughter-in-law, Brenda Ahrens (the late Larry) of Ballwin, Missouri; sister-in-law, June Ahrens; eight grandkids and 16 great-grandkids, with one due next year, who knew her as “G-ma”.
She helped on the farm by taking two meals a day to the men in the fields during planting and harvest. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary and she shared her creations with everyone. Later, she enjoyed working at All The Matters Christian Book Store in Peoria.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff and caregivers at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka for the loving care given to their mother during her stay.
Funeral service for Norma Lee will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 401 Walnut Street, Washington. A visitation will be held before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Pastor Charlie McDonald and her son-in-law, Pastor Robert DeBolt, will officiate. A private entombment will be at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, IL or Evangelical United Methodist Church, Washington, IL. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of arrangements, and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.