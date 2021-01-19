Karen Sue Feller, 42, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on January 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born on December 9, 1978, in Peoria, IL, to Don and Ruth Ann (Duncan) Feller. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Marjorie Feller.
Surviving are her aunts and uncles, Paul and Jane Grethey, David and Sylvia Grethey, and Ralph and Elaine Duncan; and many cousins.
Karen was a graduate of Morton High School. She was a resident of the Bloomington Road Cilla. She enjoyed being active in bowling, Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association (HISRA), and many events in Special Olympics.
She loved to read books, the Peoria Journal Star, and cooking magazines. Karen loved sharing stories of her childhood and travels.
She was a member of Morton Christian Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside burial of cremated remains will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the service and masks are required.
Memorials may be made in memory of Karen to Tazewell County Resource Center (TCRC), 21310 IL Route 9, Tremont, IL 61568 or https://www.tcrcorg.com/give.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.