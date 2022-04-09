Jean Ann Dausmann, 62, of Morton, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 10, 1960, in Peoria, to William and Donna (Matheys) Dausmann.
Surviving are her mother, Donna Dausmann of Morton; one brother, Dr. Gary (Karen) Dausmann of Poplar Bluff, MO; two sisters, Nancy (Ed) Bryson and Dr. Mary (Dr. Farid) Gharagozloo of Orlando, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Susan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum and Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
