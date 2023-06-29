Patricia A. Tesdall

Patricia Ann Tesdall (nee Titzel), 88, of Peoria, formerly of Morton and Mackinaw, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 26, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born October 16, 1934, to Roy and Millie (Koehler) Titzel as the sixth of seven children. She was raised in Sandwich, IL, where she graduated high school in 1952. Patricia married the love of her life, Duane Tesdall on February 5, 1953, and they began a lifetime of adventures across the globe.
Pat raised her four children in many different states and Germany during the ensuing years while teaching them to be kind, have faith and follow their passion. She lived and traveled with her husband and family to numerous states across the U.S. and far-flung locations such as Norway, Scotland and Brazil/South America, among others.
Pat was happiest spending time with her family and friends at home, around the table with a good meal and much laughter. She was a superb fisherwoman who often caught the biggest fish of the day. Pat created lasting memories with her grandchildren at the log cabin at Heritage Lake. She was involved in many charitable activities and maintained her strong faith in God throughout her life.
Pat is survived by her husband of 70 years, Duane; four children, Kathy, Bruce (Terri), Paul (Gail) and Cindy; grandchildren, Molly, Travis, Travis Bradley; great-granddaughter, Roselynn; and many extended families in California, Illinois and the St. Louis area.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
We are all grateful to have known her.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Her family will greet friends and family from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains will be in Fox River Cemetery in Norway, IL, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be made to Mackinaw Methodist Church, Lutheran Hillside Village or St. Jude Runners’ Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
