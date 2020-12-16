Charles E. Johnson, 87, of Morton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
Charles was born April 3, 1933, in Belfast, TN to Lee and Annie (Bates) Johnson. He married Nancy (Farris) Cox in Pekin on November 27, 1973. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2018.
He was also preceded two brothers, John L. Johnson and Lewis Johnson; and one sister, Margaret Ann Johnson.
Surviving are two sons, Edward "Randy" (Carol) Johnson of Norridge and Joel Johnson of Oak Harbor, WA; three step-children, Linda Colleen (Fred) Kerley of Makanda, Joseph (Patrice) Cox of Morton and John (Sherry) Cox of Morton; two grandchildren, Jon Mikel Johnson of Oak Harbor, WA and Lisa Marie Johnson of Seattle, WA; four step-grandchildren, Brian Kerley of Makanda, Amy (Pat) Turner of Groveland, Jessica Cox of Morton and Shea (Clayton) Moore of Washington; and three step-great-grandchildren, Addison Cox, Alivia Turner and Aidan Sanders.
Charles was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He worked for 30 years at Caterpillar Tech Center as an experimental research mechanic, retiring in June of 1985.
Charles was member of the UAW, American Legion, and a 32nd Degree Mason at Lodge #0930.
He was always a very inventive and creative man. He could fix anything and no job was too big for him. Charles was always there and ready to help.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
