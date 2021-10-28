Harold E. Lange, 92, of Washington, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence while surrounded by family. He passed from complications associated with congestive heart failure.
Harold was born on December 12, 1928, in East Peoria to Edward and Bertha Lange. Bertha later married Theodore Brill, and together they raised Harold, who was affectionately nicknamed “Duck” when he was young. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Harold married Edith Belcher on March 4, 1954. They shared 65 years together before Edith passed on December 3, 2019.
Junior Lange, Harold’s younger brother, also preceded him in death.
Harold is survived by three children, Bob and Rod, both from Washington, and Chad of San Francisco; his loving daughter‐in‐law, Barb (Rod); a grandson and his wife, Jon and Rose from Peoria; and brother, Bernard of Washington.
Harold worked for Ameren Illinois (formerly CILCO) for 31 years and retired on October 1, 1984. “Duck” also constructed beautiful pieces of furniture—grandfather clocks, a dining table with accompanying benches, a gun cabinet, and a roll‐top desk—from walnut and cherry trees he cut down himself. His furniture is the testament to a master woodworker, the details intricate and finely rendered. He could repair almost any broken household item and offer creative solutions to extremely challenging problems. He embodied unconditional love, compassion and support. His family will miss him more than words can express.
Harold requested to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation one hour before the service. Inurnment of Harold’s and Edith’s ashes will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Washington immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations in Harold’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. If you would like to share a memory about Harold or offer condolences, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.