Clinton H. Blumenshine

Clinton Harvey Blumenshine, 78, of Eureka, IL, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Loft Rehabilitation Center in Eureka, IL.
He was born January 26, 1945, in Washington, IL, the son of Harvey and Mary (Stormer) Blumenshine. He was a 1963 graduate of Eureka High School, and he attended SIU-Carbondale and graduated in 1968.
He served in the United Air Force from 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1974 as a sergeant. Clinton distinguished himself by meritorious service as an instructor with the Department of Weapon Services Support Training at Chanute Air Force Base. While actively serving, he did military honors here in Central and Northern Illinois.
He spent 33 years working in hen and hog facilities. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for several years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed gardening and golf.
Surviving is one sister, Vera (Rev. David) Litchfield of New Carlisle, IN, and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. Pastor Charlie McDonald will officiate. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to his service, also at the church. Private burial of his remains will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.